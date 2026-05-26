Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Tames Dodgers in no-decision

Gordon completed five innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Gordon had worked in relief in his previous five outings this season but was called upon to make a start against the back-to-back World Champions. Considering that context, Gordon did very well, holding Los Angeles to only one run despite giving up three doubles among the six hits he allowed. The right-hander notched just five whiffs and three punchouts, but he was in line for the win upon his departure, though the Dodgers ultimately staged a late comeback to nab the victory. Gordon may have earned himself another start with this performance, and if that is the case, he'd be lined up to next face San Francisco.