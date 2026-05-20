Gordon pitched 6.1 innings in bulk relief Tuesday, giving up seven runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out five batters in a no-decision against Texas.

Tuesday marked Gordon's second straight extended relief outing, though his previous appearance -- which lasted four frames -- came as the result of an early injury to Chase Dollander (elbow). By contrast, Gordon's outing Tuesday was a planned bulk-relief appearance, and though he gave the Rockies plenty of length, the right-hander was rocked for a season-worst seven runs. Gordon managed to avoid the loss since opener Sammy Peralta was charged with two runs over his two-thirds of an inning of work, but the former was essentially asked to take one for the team in a game that Colorado lost 10-0. It remains to be seen what Gordon's role will be moving forward. The Rockies have an open rotation spot due to Dollander's injury, but it's not a given that Gordon will be asked to take up that role (either as a starter or a bulk reliever) given his ugly 6.59 ERA on the campaign.