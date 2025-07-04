Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Brings home four runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 win over Houston.
Estrada got the Rockies on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning and kept Colorado in the game with RBIs in the third and seventh. Estrada has logged at least three hits in four of his last six starts and has gone 12-for-26 (.462) with one steal and eight RBI over that span. He is slashing .317/.339/.436 with two home runs and 18 RBI over 109 plate appearances this season.
