Estrada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Estrada batted sixth in his return from a thumb sprain and helped spark a comeback with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Through just 129 plate appearances this season, the 29-year-old is slashing .283/.310/.417 with three home runs, 20 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base.