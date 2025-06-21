default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Estrada (hand) is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Estrada will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game due to a right hand injury, but he told reporters Saturday that he doesn't believe he'll need a stint on the injured list, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Orlando Arcia will start at the keystone and bat eighth.

More News