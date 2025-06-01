Estrada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Estrada started the past two games after being reinstated from the injured list Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 1-for-7 with an RBI and a run in his first two MLB games of 2025. Orlando Arcia will man the keystone while Sam Hilliard enters the lineup in center field for the Rockies.
