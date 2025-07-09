Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Out again with sore thumb
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada (thumb) remained out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Estrada jammed his left thumb while sliding into third base on Monday against the Red Sox, per MLB.com. While X-rays came back clean, he remains sore and will miss a second straight start. Kyle Farmer will pick up the start at second base in Estrada's stead.
