Estrada (wrist) was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.

Estrada has been cleared to play in games after being sidelined all season with a fractured right wrist. The 29-year-old participated in most of spring training before the injury, but he still figures to require a decent number of rehab games given the amount of time he's missed. Estrada is likely to become the Rockies' primary second baseman once he returns from the 60-day injured list, and his hitter-friendly home venue makes him a worthy roster stash in fantasy leagues where he's available.