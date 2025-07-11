default-cbs-image
Estrada (thumb) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

The 29-year-old will be on the bench Friday for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a jammed left thumb. Estrada already had X-rays come back negative, so he could be available at some point this weekend in Cincinnati for the final series before the All-Star break.

