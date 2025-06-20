Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Sitting again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada (hand) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The veteran infielder will sit for a third consecutive game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Tuesday. Estrada was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative, so he be back in action this weekend versus Arizona.
