Estrada (hand) is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Estrada had to exit Tuesday's contest after being hit in the right hand by a pitch. X-rays came back clean, but Estrada is likely sore and will be given at least one day of rest. Kyle Farmer is at second base and batting second for the Rockies.

