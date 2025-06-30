Estrada went 3-for-5 with a steal and one RBI in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win at Milwaukee.

The Colorado second baseman notched his second three-hit performance of the weekend when he laced a clutch RBI single in the 10th to give his team a 3-2 lead. After collecting the hit, Estrada picked up his first steal of the season when he swiped second off Brewers closer Trevor Megill. Estrada is now slashing .292/.323/.393 with a homer, 13 RBI and six runs scored across 96 total plate appearances.