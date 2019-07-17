Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Exits Tuesday's game

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game versus the White Sox with an apparent left arm injury, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Mondesi made a diving attempt for a foul ball during the fifth inning and left the field with the athletic trainer holding his left arm. The young shortstop went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base prior to leaving the game, while the severity of his injury remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories