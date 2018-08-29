Mondesi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Mondesi got the Royals on the board in the third inning with his fifth long ball, though he was also thrown out stealing following a single later in the contest. It was the speedy 23-year-old's first unsuccessful stolen base attempt in 13 tries, as he's now 17-for-21 on the year in just 47 games in the big leagues.

