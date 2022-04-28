The Royals officially placed Mondesi (knee) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Kansas City recalled infielder Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move, though Nicky Lopez is on track to step in as the Royals' everyday shortstop while Mondesi is out indefinitely after suffering structural damage to his left knee in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the White Sox. A clearer timetable for Mondesi's return could become available within the next few days, but expect him to miss well beyond the minimum 10 days.
