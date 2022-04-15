Mondesi went 0-for-3 with two stolen bases, a run and a walk in a 4-2 loss Thursday against Detroit.

Mondesi reached on a force play in the second and walked and scored in the fourth, stealing a base in both cases. The speedy shortstop now has three stolen bases on the season, all of them coming in the last three games. After spending the majority of his time at third base last season, the 26-year-old has started at short in every game in 2022, hitting seventh in the lineup in all but one game.