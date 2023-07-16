Marsh (0-3) took the loss against Tampa Bay in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over six innings.

Though he ended up with the loss, Marsh enjoyed easily the best start of his big-league career thus far. The rookie right-hander racked up 16 swinging strikes and 11 punchouts after fanning 10 batters across his first two starts combined. Marsh served up a pair of solo homers but otherwise kept the Rays at bay to record his first career quality start. Given the impressive effort against one of the league's top offenses, it seems likely that Marsh will get at least one more turn in the rotation, and he could stick around permanently if he is able to build upon Saturday's strong performance.