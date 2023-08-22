Marsh worked 5.2 innings as the primary pitcher Monday against Oakland, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters in a no-decision.

Tucker Davidson got the start for Kansas City and was followed in the second inning by Taylor Hearn, who recorded just one out. Marsh came on in relief and struck out the first two batters he faced before serving up a single run in each of the third, fifth and sixth frames. Two of those runs came on solo homers, continuing Marsh's problems with the long ball -- he's now given up 12 home runs over 43.2 innings on the campaign. Though Marsh's 5.56 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 5.2 BB/9 and 0-6 record on the season are far from inspiring, he's struck out 50 batters over 43.2 frames overall and has been better of late while mostly working behind an opener, posting a 4.12 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over his past four outings covering 19.2 frames.