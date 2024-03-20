Marsh could be considered the favorite to open the season as the Royals' fifth starter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Jordan Lyles came into camp as the favorite for the gig but has been slowed by lower-back tightness. While Lyles is healthy now and slated to start Thursday's Cactus League game, he might not be built up enough to begin the season in the rotation. Meanwhile, Marsh has dazzled with a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 14 spring innings. Daniel Lynch is also in the mix for the No. 5 spot.