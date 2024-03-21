Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Marsh has won the final spot in the rotation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Jordan Lyles had the incumbency and the contract, but he was hurt and out-pitched by Marsh this spring, so he'll head to the bullpen. Marsh posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 14 innings during Cactus League play to earn the rotation slot. The 25-year-old has displayed swing-and-miss stuff throughout his pro career, including during his time with Kansas City last season when he fanned 85 over 74.1 frames while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. Marsh's control is a problem, though, so he'll need to tighten that up before fantasy managers can put a ton of trust in him.