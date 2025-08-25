Royals manager Matt Quatraro said that Ragans (shoulder) threw an "up-down" bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Ragans is making steady progress in his recovery from a left rotator cuff strain, having now completed five bullpen sessions. Quatraro noted that the southpaw has been feeling good throughout the process, and Ragans' next step in his rehab will be facing live hitters. Ragans has been on the shelf since mid-June, but the Royals remain optimistic that the 27-year-old can return to the rotation before the end of the season.