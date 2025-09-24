Ragans (3-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out 10.

Ragans worked four scoreless frames before surrendering a two-run homer to Bryce Teodosio in the fifth, his final inning of Tuesday's start. It was a solid showing for the southpaw in just his second outing back from a left rotator cuff strain that kept him sidelined for more than three months. The 27-year-old has had a tough-luck season with a 5.02 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 12 starts and 57.1 innings, numbers undercut by a much stronger 2.69 FIP thanks in part to an inflated .358 BABIP. He's currently lined up for one more regular-season start Sunday against the Athletics, though that has not yet been confirmed.