Ragans (shoulder) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans has been steadily building his pitch count in bullpen sessions and had more volume and more offspeed pitches on display Monday. The 27-year-old southpaw continues to recover from a left rotator cuff strain that initially landed him on the 15-day injured list in mid-June before he was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 8. Ragans' next step in his throwing program would be throwing to live hitters, and if all goes well, he would be cleared to embark on a rehab assignment, making an early September return to the majors a possibility.