Ragans was returned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The move comes shortly after Ragans fared well in a spot start in the second game of a doubleheader against the Rays, as the lefty fanned three over five innings of one-run ball. Ragans was the 27th man Saturday, so the Royals could bring him back at any time rather than have to wait 15 days had he been recalled and optioned. There would seem to be a good chance Ragans has earned another start at some point next week.