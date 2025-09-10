Royals' Cole Ragans: Second rehab start set
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ragans (shoulder) will make continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander made his first rehab appearance with Omaha on Sunday and threw 45 pitches across three innings. Ragans will continue building up his workload Friday and could require another rehab start after that before being cleared to rejoin the Royals.
