Ragans (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time the left-hander has thrown from the bump since he went down with a left rotator cuff strain in early June. Ragans will presumably be built back up to re-enter the Royals' rotation, which is going to take some time, given how long he's been out. A return before the end of August seems unlikely.