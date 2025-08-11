Royals' Cole Ragans: Throwing bullpen session Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ragans (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time the left-hander has thrown from the bump since he went down with a left rotator cuff strain in early June. Ragans will presumably be built back up to re-enter the Royals' rotation, which is going to take some time, given how long he's been out. A return before the end of August seems unlikely.
