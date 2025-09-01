Ragans (shoulder) completed a 40-pitch up-and-down bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

For the past few weeks, Ragans has thrown multiple bullpen sessions as he begins to build back up again following a prolonged shutdown due to a left rotator cuff strain. Assuming all went well during Saturday's session, Ragans will take the next step forward in his rehab by facing live hitters during the upcoming week. The southpaw could then head out on a rehab assignment, which could set him up for a return from the 60-day injured list around the middle of September. Ragans appears as though he'll get the chance to rejoin the Royals in a starting role, but since he may not have sufficient time to get fully stretched out in the minors, he could be operating with more limited pitch counts than usual once he gets activated.