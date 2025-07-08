Royals' Cole Ragans: Transferred to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals transferred Ragans (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Ragans had been scheduled to resume a throwing program Monday, but it's going to take him a while to get built back up after he was shut down for nearly a month with a left rotator cuff strain. He is now not eligible to return until early August.
