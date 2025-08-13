Wacha (7-9) got the win Tuesday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings.

Wacha was one out away from completing five scoreless frames but a triple from Luis Garcia pushed across the first run for the Nationals. Another triple in the sixth by CJ Abrams led to a second run against Wacha but he was otherwise able to hold them at bay. Wacha has now posted six straight starts of two earned runs or fewer and will aim to keep his strong stretch rolling next week at home against the Rangers.