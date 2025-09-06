Wacha (9-11) notched the win Friday against the Twins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

After failing to throw at least five innings for just the third time all season his last time out, Wacha returned to form Friday to toss 5.2 strong frames. The five strikeouts were his most since his Aug. 1 start in Toronto, and the four hits allowed were his fewest also since that same outing against the Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander has a quality 3.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 117:41 K:BB over 28 appearances, and he's next set to take the ball for a pivotal matchup against the division-rival Guardians.