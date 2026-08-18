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Royals' Michael Wacha: Hurt by long ball in sixth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wacha (6-8) earned the win against the Athletics on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Wacha had trouble keeping the ball in the yard Monday, serving up a season-high-tying three home runs. The veteran right-hander remains a mostly dependable member of Kansas City's rotation, pitching at least five innings in all but one of his 25 starts on the year while giving up more than four runs just three times. Wacha will bring a steady 3.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 120:41 K:BB over 155.2 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Tigers.

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