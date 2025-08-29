The Royals placed Wacha on the paternity list Friday.

Wacha can miss a maximum of three days, according to MLB rules, which could put his scheduled Sunday start in jeopardy. The Royals recalled Stephen Kolek, who's served exclusively as a starter since being acquired by the Royals near the trade deadline, from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. Kansas City hasn't named a starter for Saturday's contest, which is Noah Cameron's normally scheduled turn through the rotation.