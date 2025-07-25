Royals' Michael Wacha: Royals-Guardians postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wacha will not make his scheduled start against the Guardians on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, and Wacha will start in Game 1 at 2:40 p.m. ET, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The veteran right-hander is coming off a quality start in his last outing against the Marlins this past Saturday, and he sports a 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85:34 K:BB across 112 innings this season.
