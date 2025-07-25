Wacha will not make his scheduled start against the Guardians on Friday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, and Wacha will start in Game 1 at 2:40 p.m. ET, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The veteran right-hander is coming off a quality start in his last outing against the Marlins this past Saturday, and he sports a 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85:34 K:BB across 112 innings this season.