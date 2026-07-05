Royals' Michael Wacha: Serves up three long balls in loss

Wacha (5-6) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Wacha kept the Phillies off the board for three frames before back-to-back homers by J.T. Realmuto and Gabriel Rincones in the fourth plated Philadelphia three runs. Wacha allowed one more run in the sixth on an Alec Bohm solo blast. The veteran hurler had previously gone three straight outings without allowing a long ball and hadn't yielded more than two home runs in an outing this season, and he's posted a HR/9 of less than 1.0 each of the past two campaigns, so his inability to keep the ball in the park Saturday is likely more of an aberration than a concerning development. Wacha will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up to be a matchup versus the Mets in New York.