Royals' Michael Wacha: Seven strong innings in fifth win

Wacha (5-5) notched the win Monday against Tampa Bay, allowing one run on six hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out five.

Wacha continues to give the Royals plenty of length, tossing at least six frames in three consecutive starts and eight of his last 10. The 34-year-old right-hander has also pitched at least five innings in all of his 15 outings this year, racking up 11 quality starts already. Wacha will try to further improve on a steady 3.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:29 K:BB over a league-high 101 innings in his next scheduled outing on the road against the division-rival White Sox.