Wacha (6-9) recorded the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

It was Wacha's fifth start in a row with at least five innings while conceding two runs or fewer. While the veteran right-hander has exceeded five strikeouts on just four occasions out of his 23 starts on the year, he's now up to 11 quality starts in 2025. Wacha has a steady 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 98:35 K:BB over 131.1 frames, and his next appearance projects for a soft matchup at home versus the Nationals.