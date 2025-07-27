Royals' Michael Wacha: Steady against Guardians
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wacha allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings, taking a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.
Wacha has come up winless in six straight outings, but he's limited opponents to exactly one run in three straight no-decisions. The right-hander limited the damage to a sacrifice fly in this contest. He's now at a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 90:35 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 21 starts this season. Wacha is projected to make his next start at Toronto, which is a tough matchup for him to keep his strong performance rolling.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Royals-Guardians postponed•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Delivers quality start Saturday•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out five in five frames•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Handed third straight loss•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Falters in loss to Mariners•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Season-high nine Ks in seventh loss•