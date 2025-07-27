Wacha allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings, taking a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Wacha has come up winless in six straight outings, but he's limited opponents to exactly one run in three straight no-decisions. The right-hander limited the damage to a sacrifice fly in this contest. He's now at a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 90:35 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 21 starts this season. Wacha is projected to make his next start at Toronto, which is a tough matchup for him to keep his strong performance rolling.