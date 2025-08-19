Royals' Michael Wacha: Steady campaign continues in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wacha (8-9) notched the win Monday against Texas, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.
The nine hits allowed were Wacha's most since his June 30 start in Seattle, though that didn't stop him from tossing at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer in his seventh straight outing. The veteran right-hander continues to put together a steady campaign for the Royals, as he's given up greater than three runs on just five occasions among 25 appearances. Wacha owns a solid 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 104:37 K:BB across 142.2 frames, though a tough test against the first-place Tigers is on tap for this weekend.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Earns third consecutive win•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Six strong frames in sixth win•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Tosses eight strong innings•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Steady against Guardians•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Royals-Guardians postponed•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Delivers quality start Saturday•