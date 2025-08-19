Wacha (8-9) notched the win Monday against Texas, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The nine hits allowed were Wacha's most since his June 30 start in Seattle, though that didn't stop him from tossing at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer in his seventh straight outing. The veteran right-hander continues to put together a steady campaign for the Royals, as he's given up greater than three runs on just five occasions among 25 appearances. Wacha owns a solid 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 104:37 K:BB across 142.2 frames, though a tough test against the first-place Tigers is on tap for this weekend.