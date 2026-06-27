Royals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Wacha did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Wacha was locked in a pitcher's duel with Davis Martin, opening with six scoreless innings before yielding a run in the seventh. He threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs while not allowing an extra-base hit. The 34-year-old has now logged three straight quality starts and worked at least seven frames in eight of 17 outings this season. He'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:30 K:BB across 108.2 innings into a home matchup with the Phillies next weekend.