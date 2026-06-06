Royals' Michael Wacha: Stumbles late in loss

Wacha (4-4) took the loss against the Twins on Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Wacha entered the sixth inning at just 54 pitches with a 2-1 lead, but he unraveled for four runs while failing to complete the frame. After reeling off five straight quality starts from May 4 through May 25, the veteran right-hander has surrendered 10 earned runs over his past two outings. He still owns a solid 3.44 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB across 81 innings and will take those numbers into a home matchup against the Rangers next week.