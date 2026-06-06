Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Royals' Michael Wacha: Stumbles late in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Wacha (4-4) took the loss against the Twins on Friday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Wacha entered the sixth inning at just 54 pitches with a 2-1 lead, but he unraveled for four runs while failing to complete the frame. After reeling off five straight quality starts from May 4 through May 25, the veteran right-hander has surrendered 10 earned runs over his past two outings. He still owns a solid 3.44 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB across 81 innings and will take those numbers into a home matchup against the Rangers next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!