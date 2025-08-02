Wacha (5-9) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five across eight innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was another strong outing for Wacha, who has yielded one earned run in each of his last four starts. He was efficient with his pitches and finished his outing having tossed 100 pitches (71 strikes) while generating 10 whiffs and six groundouts. Wacha's recent string of performances now has him at a 3.38 ERA and 95:35 K:BB across 125.1 innings this season, with his 1.16 WHIP ranking 13th among qualified starters in the American League. He's lined up to make his next start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.