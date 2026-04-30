Wacha (2-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Wacha threw 64 of 105 pitches for strikes. The biggest hit against him was Lawrence Butler's three-run blast in the fourth inning. After allowing just three runs over his first four starts, Wacha's given up 10 runs across 10.1 innings over his last two outings. He's at a 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 37.1 innings over six starts this season. The veteran right-hander has kept his ERA under 4.00 in each of the previous four seasons, so he should be pretty close to leveling off after his unsustainable hot start to the year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.