Royals' Michael Wacha: Yields six runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wacha (9-13) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.
It was another tough outing for Wacha, who gave up three runs in both the second and fifth frames and generated just seven whiffs on 89 pitches (58 strikes). The veteran right-hander had a 3.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 159 innings prior to landing on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion. In his two starts since being reinstated from the IL, Wacha has allowed 13 runs on 17 hits over 7.2 innings. He's slated to make his last start of the regular season next weekend on the road against the Athletics.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Shelled in return from IL•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Returning from IL on Tuesday•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Placed on concussion IL•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Gets back on track in ninth win•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Unravels in loss•