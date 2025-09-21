Wacha (9-13) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.

It was another tough outing for Wacha, who gave up three runs in both the second and fifth frames and generated just seven whiffs on 89 pitches (58 strikes). The veteran right-hander had a 3.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 159 innings prior to landing on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion. In his two starts since being reinstated from the IL, Wacha has allowed 13 runs on 17 hits over 7.2 innings. He's slated to make his last start of the regular season next weekend on the road against the Athletics.