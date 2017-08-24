Royals' Mike Moustakas: Absent from Thursday lineup

Moustakas is not in the Royals' lineup Thursday against the Rockies, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.

Moose Tacos are not on the menu for the matinee clash, with the less flavorful Cheslor Cuthbert manning the hot corner instead. Moustakas will have to wait to build on his remarkable season, in which he's churned out 35 home runs and 77 RBI to go along with a career-best .282/.317/.559 slash.