Royals' Mike Moustakas: Bothered by knee

Moustakas felt a "little pop" in his knee Wednesday, but he doesn't have structural damage or inflammation and is expected to play Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

This is a more concrete reason for him taking a Thursday seat, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Moustakas gives way to Cheslor Cuthbert on Thursday but should be back in the lineup Friday unless complications arise.

