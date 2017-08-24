Royals' Mike Moustakas: Bothered by knee
Moustakas felt a "little pop" in his knee Wednesday, but he doesn't have structural damage or inflammation and is expected to play Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
This is a more concrete reason for him taking a Thursday seat, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. Moustakas gives way to Cheslor Cuthbert on Thursday but should be back in the lineup Friday unless complications arise.
