Royals' Mike Moustakas: Chasing franchise home run record
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, pushing his total to 34 round-trippers on the year, in Friday's loss to the White Sox.
Moustakas now has the third-most homers for a single season in Royals history. With three more bombs, the third baseman will pass Gary Gaetti (35 in 1995) and Steve Balboni (36 in 1985) for the franchise record. Among AL hitters, Moustakas has the second-most home runs, and ranks in the league's top-10 for RBI (75) and slugging percentage (.568).
