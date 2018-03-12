Royals' Mike Moustakas: Could get look at first base
Royals manager Ned Yost suggested Sunday that Moustakas could take some reps at first base during spring training, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Unless Lucas Duda, who will likely handle the strong side of a platoon at first base if not a full-time role, misses extensive time with an injury, Moustakas shouldn't be expected to make enough starts across the diamond to gain eligibility at another position. Instead, Moustakas remains in line to serve as the Royals' everyday third baseman in 2018, with Yost more likely to deploy the slugger at designated hitter than first base when the 29-year-old receives a break from the hot corner.
