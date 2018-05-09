Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives home five

Moustakas went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 15-7 win over Baltimore.

Moustakas -- and the Royals overall -- pounded the ball in the first inning, as he hit a 410-foot blast to right field and later in the inning had a two-run single. The 29-year-old also hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, bringing his season total to 10 homers. Moustakas has eight RBI over the past two games and a .300/.333/.586 slash line in 140 at-bats for the year.