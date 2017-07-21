Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in three runs against Tigers

Moustakas went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Detroit.

Dating back to before the All-Star break, Moustakas had just two RBI through his previous eight games, so this was a nice outburst at the dish. He's raised his game to another level in 2017 and checks out as a high-end fantasy asset with 25 homers, 59 RBI, 46 runs and a .275/.305/.544 slash line.