Royals' Mike Moustakas: Expected to sit Thursday

Moustakas is expected sit Thursday's game against the Tigers, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

With the Royals out of the playoff picture, manager Ned Yost will afford a few of his starters a day off as the season winds down. It will be Moustakas' final day off of 2017, as he's expected to start all three games against the Diamondbacks over the weekend. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in which he's hit .271/.312/.526 with 38 homers in 143 games.